First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

First Internet Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 9.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $19.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.53. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 8.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Internet Bancorp stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,017 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.06% of First Internet Bancorp worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Hovde Group downgraded First Internet Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 28th. FIG Partners downgraded First Internet Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/first-internet-bancorp-inbk-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-06.html.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services, through its subsidiary. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.