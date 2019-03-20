First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Position in Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,007 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Union Bankshares by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Union Bankshares by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Union Bankshares by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Union Bankshares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Union Bankshares by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UBSH shares. BidaskClub raised Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Brean Capital set a $40.00 price target on Union Bankshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

UBSH stock opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.40. Union Bankshares Corp has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $42.74.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that Union Bankshares Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Community Bank and Mortgage. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

