First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.90 Million Position in Source Capital, Inc. (SOR)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Source Capital were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Source Capital by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Source Capital by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Source Capital by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 60,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SOR opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. Source Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

