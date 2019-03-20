First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,206 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Lithia Motors worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 24,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after buying an additional 26,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Lithia Motors by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 27.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 806,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,560,000 after acquiring an additional 45,728 shares during the period.

LAD stock opened at $87.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Lithia Motors Inc has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $105.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors Inc will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 11.62%.

In related news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $127,413.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,849 shares in the company, valued at $945,490.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 3,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,795,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.29.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

