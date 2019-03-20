FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

FirstEnergy has a payout ratio of 61.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.0%.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.30. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $32.92 and a 52-week high of $41.78.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 21.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FE. Barclays raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

In related news, EVP Leila L. Vespoli sold 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $1,008,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Pearson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $1,514,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

