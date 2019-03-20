Five Below (FIVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $118.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 65.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60. Five Below has a 12 month low of $66.83 and a 12 month high of $136.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIVE. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Five Below from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.23.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

