Five Below (FIVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $145.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $120.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Five Below from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Below from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Five Below from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $128.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.23.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE stock opened at $118.02 on Tuesday. Five Below has a one year low of $66.83 and a one year high of $136.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,691,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,706,000 after purchasing an additional 116,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,123,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $666,374,000 after purchasing an additional 261,259 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Five Below by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,123,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $666,374,000 after buying an additional 261,259 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Five Below by 633.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 856,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,622,000 after buying an additional 739,646 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Five Below by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,855,000 after buying an additional 251,655 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.