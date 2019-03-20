Flaxscript (FLAX) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Flaxscript (CURRENCY:FLAX) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Flaxscript coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flaxscript has a total market cap of $8,102.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Flaxscript was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flaxscript has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flaxscript alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00375633 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024910 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.60 or 0.01645012 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00230084 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Flaxscript Coin Profile

Flaxscript’s total supply is 5,627,236 coins. The official website for Flaxscript is flaxscript.org.

Buying and Selling Flaxscript

Flaxscript can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flaxscript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flaxscript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flaxscript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flaxscript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flaxscript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.