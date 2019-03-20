Floor & Decor (FND) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a $42.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Floor & Decor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush set a $43.00 price objective on Floor & Decor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on Floor & Decor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.79.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $58.28.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.66 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Felicia D. Thornton bought 2,600 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.82 per share, with a total value of $98,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $660,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $660,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,838,401 shares of company stock worth $256,187,738 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 24.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,502,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,848,000 after purchasing an additional 887,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 24.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,502,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,848,000 after purchasing an additional 887,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,940,000 after purchasing an additional 234,338 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,593,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,853 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,463,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,804,000 after purchasing an additional 291,235 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

