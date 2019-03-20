Flowserve (FLS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Flowserve’s shares have underperformed the industry. It looks overvalued comparatively. Expenses related to restructuring initiatives as well as high debt levels can be detrimental for the company. Divested businesses and forex woes are estimated to have 2% sales headwind in 2019. Also, macroeconomic and political issues may pose as threats for the company. Moreover, the company sells its products in highly competitive markets, which puts pressure on profit margins and limits its ability to maintain or increase the market share of its products. However, we believe that the company is poised to benefit from strengthening end markets as well as realignment and transformational initiatives in the long run.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FLS. ValuEngine downgraded Flowserve from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Flowserve from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Flowserve from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Flowserve from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.85.

FLS stock opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.64. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $35.88 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $986.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 43.43%.

In other news, insider John Lenander sold 6,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $305,105.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $990,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 19.8% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 36,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth about $526,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Flowserve by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Flowserve by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 608,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the period.

Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

