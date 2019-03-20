Flowserve Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (FLS)

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 388 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 558% compared to the typical daily volume of 59 put options.

Shares of FLS opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $35.88 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $986.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

In other news, insider John Lenander sold 6,818 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $305,105.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,517,000. 1060 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,142,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Flowserve by 218.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,065,000 after acquiring an additional 339,612 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Flowserve by 10,159.9% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 286,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after acquiring an additional 284,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,529,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,295,000 after acquiring an additional 231,352 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLS. ValuEngine raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.85.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

