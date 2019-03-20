FLSMIDTH & CO A/ADR (FLIDY) vs. SANDVIK AB/ADR (SDVKY) Financial Contrast

FLSMIDTH & CO A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) and SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FLSMIDTH & CO A/ADR and SANDVIK AB/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLSMIDTH & CO A/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 SANDVIK AB/ADR 2 1 2 0 2.00

Dividends

SANDVIK AB/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. FLSMIDTH & CO A/ADR does not pay a dividend. SANDVIK AB/ADR pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares FLSMIDTH & CO A/ADR and SANDVIK AB/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLSMIDTH & CO A/ADR N/A N/A N/A SANDVIK AB/ADR 12.89% 24.60% 11.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of SANDVIK AB/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FLSMIDTH & CO A/ADR and SANDVIK AB/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLSMIDTH & CO A/ADR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SANDVIK AB/ADR $11.52 billion 1.84 $1.46 billion $1.20 14.11

SANDVIK AB/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than FLSMIDTH & CO A/ADR.

Summary

SANDVIK AB/ADR beats FLSMIDTH & CO A/ADR on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FLSMIDTH & CO A/ADR

FLSmidth & Co. A/S supplies engineering, equipment, and services to the minerals and cement industries worldwide. The company operates through Customer Services, Product Companies, Minerals, and Cement segments. It offers a range of products, systems, and services, including single engineered and customized equipment, such as vertical mills, kiln systems, and clinker coolers for the cement industry; and ball mills, gravity concentrators, and thickeners or flotation cells, as well as bundled equipment solutions, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry. The company also delivers engineering, procurement, construction, and supervision projects in mining industries; and designs/engineers and builds cement plants. In addition, it provides production lines; knowhow; operation, maintenance, and upgrade services; and material handling, comminution, separation, and materials testing technologies, as well as sells spare and wear parts. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About SANDVIK AB/ADR

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal-cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts and tooling systems; and mining and rock excavation equipment and tools, such as stationary and mobile crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, exploration drill rigs and tools, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools, rock drills, mining automation systems, bulk materials handling equipment, conveyor components, and parts and services, as well as breakers, demolition tools, and booms. It also provides stainless steels, special alloys, and titanium products comprising bar and hollow bars, controlled expansion alloy products, billets and blooms, hot isostatic pressed products, metal powders, plates and sheets, strip steels, and welding and wire products, as well as tubes, pipes, fittings, and flanges. In addition, it offers diffusion furnaces, and furnace products and heating materials; cemented carbide components, and diamond and cubic boron nitride in mesh and polycrystalline forms; and steel belts and processing systems. The company serves aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer goods, general engineering, nuclear power generation, oil and gas, process, and renewable energy industries. Sandvik AB (publ) was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

