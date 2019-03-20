Flycoin (FLY) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $0.00

Flycoin (CURRENCY:FLY) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Flycoin has a total market capitalization of $223,386.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Flycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flycoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Flycoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flycoin alerts:

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SpeedCash (SCS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000497 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Flycoin Profile

Flycoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2016. Flycoin’s total supply is 210,806 coins.

Buying and Selling Flycoin

Flycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.