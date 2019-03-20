Fortress Biotech (FBIO) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 30.52% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%.

FBIO stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $5.36.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fortress Biotech stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of Fortress Biotech worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FBIO. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/fortress-biotech-fbio-releases-earnings-results-hits-expectations.html.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.