Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT) Holdings Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,669 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.79% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $31,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $29.27. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FCPT shares. Boenning Scattergood set a $30.00 target price on Four Corners Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $164,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gerald R. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $82,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and related food services industry.

