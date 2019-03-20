Franco Nevada (FNV) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV)’s share price dropped 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$94.64 and last traded at C$95.34. Approximately 853,199 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 478,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$100.90.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Franco Nevada from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion and a PE ratio of 84.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.38%.

About Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

