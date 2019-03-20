Fresnillo (FNLPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fresnillo currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $10.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.12. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $18.87. The company has a current ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fresnillo (FNLPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.