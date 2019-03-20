Friedman Industries (FRD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.

Friedman Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Friedman Industries stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $7.90. 18,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,657. Friedman Industries has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $11.47.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.33 million for the quarter.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Coil Products and Tubular Products. The Coil Products segment processes hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils on a fee basis; and sells these products on a wholesale basis.

