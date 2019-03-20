FS KKR Capital (FSK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

FSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of FSK opened at $6.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $8.24.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 37.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $29,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 1,122,607 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $5,781,426.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 357,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,160 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

