FuelCell Energy (FCEL) vs. Sono-Tek (SOTK) Financial Review

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) and Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

FuelCell Energy has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FuelCell Energy and Sono-Tek, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FuelCell Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50 Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A

FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus price target of $2.33, indicating a potential upside of 594.44%. Given FuelCell Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe FuelCell Energy is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.8% of FuelCell Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of FuelCell Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FuelCell Energy and Sono-Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FuelCell Energy -88.47% -53.97% -12.95% Sono-Tek 1.75% 2.40% 1.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FuelCell Energy and Sono-Tek’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FuelCell Energy $89.44 million 0.49 -$47.33 million ($0.79) -0.43 Sono-Tek $11.01 million 3.24 $360,000.00 N/A N/A

Sono-Tek has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FuelCell Energy.

Summary

Sono-Tek beats FuelCell Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications. It also provides SureSource Capture system that separates carbon dioxide from the flue gases of natural gas, biomass, or coal-fired power plants, as well as industrial facilities; and SureSource Storage, an energy storage solution. The company's SureSource power plants generate electricity and usable heat for commercial, industrial, government and utility customers. It serves various markets, such as utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, and commercial and hospitality. The company primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, England, Germany, Canada, and Spain. FuelCell Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. Its products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. The company markets and distributes its products through independent distributors, sales representatives, sales representative companies. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, New York.

