Future1coin (F1C) Price Up 6.8% Over Last Week

Future1coin (CURRENCY:F1C) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Future1coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Mercatox. Future1coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $2,431.00 worth of Future1coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Future1coin has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Future1coin Profile

Future1coin’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for Future1coin is future1coin.com. Future1coin’s official Twitter account is @kishoresg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Future1coin Token Trading

Future1coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Future1coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Future1coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Future1coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

