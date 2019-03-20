FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc Issued By Seaport Global Securities (CRZO)

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.18. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRZO. Capital One Financial cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $21.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.41.

Shares of CRZO opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

In related news, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,003.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $293,360 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 276.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 144.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

