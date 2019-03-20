G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.13

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.13 and last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 154346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

GTHX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $607.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.37.

In related news, Director Cynthia Schwalm acquired 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $26,199.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,577,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,814,000 after acquiring an additional 361,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,963,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,604,000 after acquiring an additional 126,892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,717,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,821,000 after acquiring an additional 743,596 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,717,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,821,000 after acquiring an additional 743,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,532,000 after acquiring an additional 202,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in preclinical development.

