Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Galectin Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.42.

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $9.49.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). On average, research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc Rubin sold 51,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $308,133.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,757.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard E. Uihlein purchased 51,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $250,805.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,538,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,467.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,432,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 225,822 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,432,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 225,822 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 2,711.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 168,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 674,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 76,489 shares during the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease, skin disease, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor (GR-MD-02), a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

