Gardner Denver (GDI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. is a provider of mission-critical flow control and compression equipment and associated aftermarket parts, consumables and services. Its products and services consist of compressor, pump, vacuum and blower. Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. is based in Milwaukee, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on GDI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gardner Denver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed an average rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gardner Denver presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.77.

Shares of GDI stock opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.23. Gardner Denver has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $35.28.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $712.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.41 million. Gardner Denver had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gardner Denver will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,342,000 after purchasing an additional 230,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,900,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 859,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,576,000 after purchasing an additional 437,169 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 30,037 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

