Gary B. Smith Sells 9,600 Shares of Ciena Co. (CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $379,104.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 20th, Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $404,640.00.

On Friday, February 8th, Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $360,192.00.

On Wednesday, January 23rd, Gary B. Smith sold 4,800 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $183,696.00.

On Friday, January 11th, Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $353,472.00.

On Thursday, December 27th, Gary B. Smith sold 4,800 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $152,304.00.

On Friday, December 28th, Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $310,368.00.

NYSE CIEN opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.98. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $45.70. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $778.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ciena from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Ciena from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Northland Securities set a $32.00 price target on Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Dougherty & Co boosted their price target on Ciena from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 355.7% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 393.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

