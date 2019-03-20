GCI Liberty (GLIBA) versus Its Peers Financial Review

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ: GLIBA) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare GCI Liberty to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GCI Liberty and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GCI Liberty $739.76 million -$873.30 million -35.53 GCI Liberty Competitors $17.74 billion $1.66 billion 21.47

GCI Liberty’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GCI Liberty. GCI Liberty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares GCI Liberty and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCI Liberty -118.05% -4.71% -2.43% GCI Liberty Competitors -9.45% 15.28% 2.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of GCI Liberty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of GCI Liberty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GCI Liberty and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCI Liberty 0 1 3 0 2.75 GCI Liberty Competitors 838 2297 2251 124 2.30

GCI Liberty currently has a consensus price target of $63.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.66%. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 19.32%. Given GCI Liberty’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GCI Liberty has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

GCI Liberty rivals beat GCI Liberty on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

