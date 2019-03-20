General Mills (GIS) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

General Mills (NYSE:GIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “3Q sales, GP, EBIT and EPS beat significantly, driven entirely by better base business performance. In the quarter, price/mix and organic sales growth accelerated, gross margins expanded, and SG&A was leveraged, dispelling the bear thesis on most fronts. Negatives were Pet margins did not show sequential improvement, organic sales growth is expected to be at low end of guidance range & 4Q EBIT/EPS guidance is set below JEF/Street.””

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.61.

Shares of GIS opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.36. General Mills has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $50.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 120,722 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,985,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 7,849 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $347,396.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,315.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $208,406,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in General Mills by 3,788.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,531,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,910,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,722 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in General Mills by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,405,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,852 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $33,087,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.