Genesis Healthcare (GEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

GEN stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $223.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.04. Genesis Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.86.

Get Genesis Healthcare alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genesis Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Genesis Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 25,116 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 535,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 237,370 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 131,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 74,125 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 162,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the last quarter. 21.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Genesis Healthcare (GEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.43 EPS” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/genesis-healthcare-gen-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-43-eps.html.

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

Read More: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.