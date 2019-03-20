Genpact (G) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Genpact (NYSE:G) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Genpact continues to enjoy a competitive position in the BPO services market based on domain expertise in business analytics, digital and consulting. Acquisitions have helped expanding Genpact’s product portfolio as well as gaining new domain expertise. Strong clientele across the world is another growth catalyst. The company’s efforts to reward its shareholders through share buybacks are appreciable. Despite such positives, the company continues to face significant client concentration in terms of geographic location. Frequent acquisitions have also negatively impacted its balance sheet. Seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in revenues and makes profit forecasting difficult. Shares of Genpact underperformed its industry's growth in the past year.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genpact from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genpact from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Genpact from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.97.

G stock opened at $34.09 on Monday. Genpact has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $835.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Genpact will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Fitzpatrick sold 50,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $1,658,535.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,596.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick Cogny sold 9,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $331,698.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,605,440 shares of company stock worth $51,820,019 over the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of G. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,908,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,372,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $38,024,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Genpact by 1,103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 718,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,985,000 after purchasing an additional 658,586 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,612,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,567,000 after purchasing an additional 603,618 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; over-the counter services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

