Gentex (GNTX) & KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (KNRRY) Head to Head Contrast

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) and KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Gentex pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR does not pay a dividend. Gentex pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gentex has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Gentex and KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentex 23.88% 23.06% 20.36% KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gentex and KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentex $1.83 billion 2.93 $437.88 million $1.62 12.78 KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gentex has higher revenue and earnings than KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Gentex shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Gentex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Gentex and KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentex 0 7 2 0 2.22 KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gentex currently has a consensus target price of $22.52, indicating a potential upside of 8.80%. Given Gentex’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gentex is more favorable than KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR.

Summary

Gentex beats KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. The company also manufactures and sells variable dimmable windows to aircraft manufacturers and airline operators. In addition, it provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, and bells and speakers for use in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments. Gentex Corporation sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

About KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company also provides entrance systems, HVAC systems, control components and windscreen wiper systems, platform screen doors, friction material, simulators, driver assistance systems, power supply systems, and control technology products; and torsional vibration dampers and powertrain-related solutions for diesel engines. In addition, it offers air suspension products for trailers. The company is based in Munich, Germany. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of KB Holding GmbH.

