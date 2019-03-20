Gerresheimer (GXI) Given a €83.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been given a €83.00 ($96.51) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.77% from the company’s previous close.

GXI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.50 ($57.56) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €68.34 ($79.46).

Gerresheimer stock traded up €1.45 ($1.69) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €69.30 ($80.58). The stock had a trading volume of 84,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,925. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of €51.10 ($59.42) and a twelve month high of €80.25 ($93.31). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

