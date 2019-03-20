Gevo (GEVO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th.
NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.96. Gevo has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $24.74.
Several equities research analysts have commented on GEVO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.
About Gevo
Gevo, Inc, a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy.
