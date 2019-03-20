Gevo Inc (GEVO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $10.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Gevo an industry rank of 208 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Gevo alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of GEVO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.37. 65,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,978. Gevo has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gevo by 4,086.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 151,368 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 69.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 596.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 78,461 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 254.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 563,469 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 404,625 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc, a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gevo (GEVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.