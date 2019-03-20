GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report released on Tuesday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Bank of America set a GBX 1,635 ($21.36) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Shore Capital cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,518.15 ($19.84).

GSK opened at GBX 1,517.60 ($19.83) on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,269.80 ($16.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,648.80 ($21.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 709.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $73.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st will be issued a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.26%.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 9,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,576 ($20.59), for a total value of £142,675.28 ($186,430.52). Also, insider Victoria Whyte acquired 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,547 ($20.21) per share, with a total value of £46,719.40 ($61,047.17). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,881 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,144.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

