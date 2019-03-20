GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,030 ($26.53) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,725 ($22.54) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,518.15 ($19.84).

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,503.20 ($19.64) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.96 billion and a PE ratio of 20.62. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,269.80 ($16.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,648.80 ($21.54). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 709.80.

In related news, insider Jesse Goodman bought 845 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,964 ($25.66) per share, with a total value of £16,595.80 ($21,685.35). Also, insider Victoria Whyte bought 3,020 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,547 ($20.21) per share, with a total value of £46,719.40 ($61,047.17). Insiders have purchased a total of 3,881 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,144 in the last ninety days.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

