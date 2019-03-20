Global Payments Inc (GPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.06.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Global Payments to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.03. 24,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,253. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $94.81 and a 1 year high of $137.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $425,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,360,577.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total value of $332,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,023,257.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,629 shares of company stock worth $27,541,772 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,343,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $710,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $1,385,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $541,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

