Global UAV Technologies Ltd (CNSX:UAV) shares were down 16.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03. Approximately 348,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of ∞ from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Global UAV Technologies (UAV) Trading Down 16.7%” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/global-uav-technologies-uav-trading-down-16-7.html.

About Global UAV Technologies (CNSX:UAV)

Global UAV Technologies Ltd. provides unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) based services and products in Canada. The company offers aerial images; and conducts UAV based surveys in mining and aggregates, agriculture, inspection, and construction surveying sectors. It also delivers data options, including aerial photogrammetry, orthographic mosaics, DEM and DTM topographic maps, volume calculations, and HD imagery for insurance or promotional purposes.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Global UAV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global UAV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.