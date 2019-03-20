GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered GlycoMimetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.76. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $19.20.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 24,603 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 725,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after buying an additional 112,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,853,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,090,000 after buying an additional 50,353 shares during the last quarter.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

