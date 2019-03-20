GMS Inc (GMS) Short Interest Down 32.7% in February

GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,372,934 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the February 15th total of 2,039,946 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,464 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GMS shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of GMS to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Nomura set a $29.00 price objective on shares of GMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on shares of GMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Stephens set a $22.00 target price on shares of GMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of GMS to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in GMS by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in GMS by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in GMS during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in GMS by 1,452.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 373.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $670.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.39. GMS has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.85.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $723.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.43 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GMS will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

