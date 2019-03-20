GoByte Reaches Market Cap of $618,593.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One GoByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00004163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. GoByte has a market cap of $618,593.00 and $27,980.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoByte has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000312 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00001587 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 4,466,723 coins and its circulating supply is 3,641,736 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.