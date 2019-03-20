Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GDEN. ValuEngine lowered Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

GDEN traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.91. 525,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,729. The firm has a market cap of $363.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 365.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 106.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on distributed gaming, and resort casino operations in the United States. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, taverns, and liquor stores; and operation of branded taverns targeting local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area.

