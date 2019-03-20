Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN) Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Golden Entertainment in a report issued on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

GDEN stock opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $395.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 20,561 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 873,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,041,000 after purchasing an additional 489,591 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 51,422 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on distributed gaming, and resort casino operations in the United States. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, taverns, and liquor stores; and operation of branded taverns targeting local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area.

