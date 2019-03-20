Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Shares Sold by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 199,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,466,000 after purchasing an additional 45,206 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,257,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,458,000 after purchasing an additional 52,899 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,317,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $247.00 price objective (down from $289.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.54.

NYSE GS opened at $201.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $151.70 and a one year high of $266.49.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

In other news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total value of $295,283.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory K. Palm sold 16,451 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $2,606,002.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

