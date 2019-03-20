Goldstone Resources Ltd (LON:GRL) dropped 12.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). Approximately 142,461 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 97,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05 ($0.03).

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Goldstone Resources (GRL) Shares Down 12.2%” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/goldstone-resources-grl-shares-down-12-2.html.

About Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL)

Goldstone Resources Limited is engaged in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements. The Company operates through two segments: exploration and corporate. Its exploration segment includes Homase and Akrokerri licenses (Ghana), the Manso Amenfi license (Ghana), the Sangola license (Senegal), the Oyem license (Gabon) and the Ngoutou license (Gabon).

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Goldstone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldstone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.