Gossamer Bio (GOSS) Shares Gap Up to $20.48

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.46, but opened at $20.48. Gossamer Bio shares last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 6998 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOSS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gossamer Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

In other news, CFO Bryan Giraudo acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Russell J. Cox acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,750 shares of company stock worth $236,000.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

