Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $20.34 Million Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,774 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of FLIR Systems worth $20,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in FLIR Systems by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,660,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,300,000 after buying an additional 667,024 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in FLIR Systems by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,118,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,705,000 after buying an additional 470,501 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in FLIR Systems by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,023,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,931,000 after buying an additional 390,135 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FLIR Systems by 2,171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,548,000 after buying an additional 381,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FLIR Systems by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,428,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,210,000 after buying an additional 322,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $506,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 132,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $6,883,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 635,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,115,227.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,778 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,805 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FLIR opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.91 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from FLIR Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLIR. Raymond James lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.29.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

