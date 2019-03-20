Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $30.34 Million Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,080 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $30,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

In related news, Director Donald E. Felsinger acquired 60,000 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on Archer Daniels Midland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.40 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Shares of ADM opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52 week low of $39.16 and a 52 week high of $52.06.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.83 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $30.34 Million Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/gotham-asset-management-llc-has-30-34-million-holdings-in-archer-daniels-midland-co-adm.html.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.