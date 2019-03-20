Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 268,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,825,000. Cummins accounts for 0.6% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Cummins as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cummins by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,315,000 after purchasing an additional 86,791 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Cummins by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Cummins by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.86.

Shares of CMI opened at $160.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.40 and a 52 week high of $172.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 9.01%. Cummins’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

In other news, COO Richard Joseph Freeland sold 4,500 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tracy A. Embree sold 206 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,321. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

