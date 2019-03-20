Graphite One Resources (GPH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.35

Shares of Graphite One Resources Inc (CVE:GPH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 36780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 million and a PE ratio of -7.80.

Graphite One Resources Company Profile (CVE:GPH)

Graphite One Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of graphitic mineral properties in the United States. Its principal project is the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims totaling 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Cedar Mountain Exploration Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Resources Inc in March 2012.

